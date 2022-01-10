Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 758,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,576 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 3.4% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $47,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $61.49 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.93.

