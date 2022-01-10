Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Lessened by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,160. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average of $108.55. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.