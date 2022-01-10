Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $99.74 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.55.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

