Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Update

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 5,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $0.94 on Monday. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $143.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth $2,599,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Seanergy Maritime by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 498,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 91,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

SHIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

