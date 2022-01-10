Securian Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in YETI by 2,891.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in YETI by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after purchasing an additional 373,866 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,056,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in YETI by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after purchasing an additional 300,512 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,482,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $74.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The business had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YETI. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,411,164. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.