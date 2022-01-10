Securian Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $124,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,251.08 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,452.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,434.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,174.44.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

