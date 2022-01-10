Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $639,000 Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 216.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SF opened at $75.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $78.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

