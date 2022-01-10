Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,613,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,733,000. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PVH by 300.0% in the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PVH by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,848,000 after buying an additional 426,297 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.81.

PVH opened at $106.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.48. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $78.76 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.15%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.