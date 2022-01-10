Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 347 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,186,000 after buying an additional 276,402 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,861,000 after purchasing an additional 298,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kohl’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,295,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,617,000 after purchasing an additional 174,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Kohl’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,564,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,739,000 after purchasing an additional 98,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.54.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

