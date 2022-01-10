Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 360 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth about $17,619,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 58.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 20.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $33.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.37. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXC. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

