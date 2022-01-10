Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lessened its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $138.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.83.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

