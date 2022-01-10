Senior (LON:SNR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $146.30

Senior plc (LON:SNR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 146.30 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 139.40 ($1.88), with a volume of 11462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.30 ($1.89).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 190 ($2.56) to GBX 160 ($2.16) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Senior to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 177 ($2.39) to GBX 137 ($1.85) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Senior presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 119.95 ($1.62).

Get Senior alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £584.25 million and a PE ratio of -19.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 133.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.