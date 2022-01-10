Sera Prognostics Inc’s (NASDAQ:SERA) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Sera Prognostics’ (NASDAQ:SERA) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 11th. Sera Prognostics had issued 4,687,500 shares in its IPO on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SERA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SERA opened at $7.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43. Sera Prognostics has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERA. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,844,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,667,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

