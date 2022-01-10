Serum Price Tops $2.94 on Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $2.94 or 0.00006958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $391.36 million and approximately $68.89 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00066203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

