Seven Post Investment Office LP Acquires 31,227 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.3% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 142,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. 55I LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 277,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 52,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 131,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,560,245. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.