Seven Post Investment Office LP Makes New $280,000 Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,050,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $542,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.94. 598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,960. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $165.11 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.90.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

