SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 20,957 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 791.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,298,000 after purchasing an additional 508,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,730 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,819,000 after buying an additional 2,304,320 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.78. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 77,717 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,655.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,730,724 shares of company stock worth $39,524,855 and have sold 153,444 shares worth $4,938,060. 27.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

