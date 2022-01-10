SG Americas Securities LLC Has $893,000 Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of AngioDynamics worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 96,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANGO shares. raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

ANGO opened at $23.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $905.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $335,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $97,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

