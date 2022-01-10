SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $965,000 in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 91,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Perdoceo Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 77,947.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $81,349.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,079 shares of company stock valued at $625,569. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

PRDO stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $846.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

