SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $980,000 Investment in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 86,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of OraSure Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSUR opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $571.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.93 and a beta of -0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $15.94.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSUR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

