SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 23,138 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,138 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR opened at $12.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

NKTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

