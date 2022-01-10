SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $980,000 Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 86,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of OraSure Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 25.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 16,067 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 19.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $571.98 million, a P/E ratio of -52.93 and a beta of -0.36. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.