Shake Shack Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHAK. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.06.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $69.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average of $84.29. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Shake Shack has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 38.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 18.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 7.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

