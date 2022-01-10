Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $65.75

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.75 and last traded at $65.76, with a volume of 10371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.29.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 633.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 61.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.