Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.83.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR.B stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$37.97. 90,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.21. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of C$21.85 and a 52 week high of C$38.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.95 billion and a PE ratio of 19.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 61.08%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.