Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $62,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OPK shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $4.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.72. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

