Shell Asset Management Co. Has $227,000 Stock Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 686,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 80,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NYSE:CPG opened at $6.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $673.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

