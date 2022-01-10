Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $26,216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,695,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,383,000 after buying an additional 621,923 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,941,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,482,000 after buying an additional 278,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

