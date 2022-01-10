Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,003 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,684,000 after buying an additional 6,177,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after buying an additional 2,567,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,666,000 after buying an additional 537,805 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,951,000 after buying an additional 3,007,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,301,000 after buying an additional 172,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GFL. CIBC upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $35.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.88%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

