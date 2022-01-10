Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 470 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gray Television by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,798,000 after acquiring an additional 118,844 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,309,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gray Television by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after buying an additional 47,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,940,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,413,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gray Television by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,639,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,361,000 after buying an additional 289,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.91.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

