Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 60 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 3.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $188.01 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.74 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.09.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total value of $3,108,904.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,503 shares of company stock worth $71,700,557. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

