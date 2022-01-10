Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 910 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 505.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Balan Nair acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $99,528.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Noyes purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $56,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,800 shares of company stock worth $275,378. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

