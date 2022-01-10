Shiba Inu Market Cap Hits $14.93 Billion (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shiba Inu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Shiba Inu has a total market capitalization of $14.93 billion and approximately $1.08 billion worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00057494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00086166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.07 or 0.07281278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,111.86 or 0.99746592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00067494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Shiba Inu Coin Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win . Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Shiba Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

