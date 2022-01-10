Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report released on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $21.87 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $44.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $415,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,954,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.