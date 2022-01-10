Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Decreases By 29.0%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of JSML opened at $60.85 on Monday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $73.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JSML. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period.

