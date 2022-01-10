Short Interest in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Drops By 20.6%

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 62,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NATR stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $369.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 14.29%.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 706,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 175,847 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

