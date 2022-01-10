Short Interest in Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Drops By 29.3%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:PIFYF opened at $0.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.72.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PIFYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. increased their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.