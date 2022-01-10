Short Interest in Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Drops By 19.1%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 165.0 days.

PYTCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Playtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Get Playtech alerts:

OTCMKTS PYTCF opened at $9.81 on Monday. Playtech has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40.

Playtech Plc engages in the development of software platforms and content for the online, mobile, and land-based gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial. The Gaming B2B segment includes casino, services, sport, bingo, poker, and other.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.