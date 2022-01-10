Short Interest in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Decreases By 24.8%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 4,440,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of So-Young International by 50.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in So-Young International by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in So-Young International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 14.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SY opened at $3.04 on Monday. So-Young International has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $329.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $66.96 million during the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

