Short Interest in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Drops By 23.7%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 13,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TSM opened at $125.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $650.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $107.58 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

