Short Interest in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Decreases By 18.0%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $55.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $846.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $43.71 and a 52-week high of $95.51.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on LOVE shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 10,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $822,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $1,321,431.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,940,597. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.