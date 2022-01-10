Short Interest in Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Drops By 24.5%

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:YFGSF opened at $5.49 on Monday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12.

Get Yamaguchi Financial Group alerts:

About Yamaguchi Financial Group

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc provides banking and other financial services. It operates through the Banking and Others business divisions. The Banking division offers deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange, securities trading, and investment securities. The Others division includes securities, credit card, and leasing business.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.