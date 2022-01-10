Short Interest in Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Drops By 24.5%

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:YFGSF opened at $5.49 on Monday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12.
About Yamaguchi Financial Group
