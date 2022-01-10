SHPING Price Tops $0.0066 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. SHPING has a total market cap of $11.23 million and $8,132.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SHPING has traded down 24.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00066668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005346 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,297,309 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

