Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 12,390 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 5.3% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $892,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49,364.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after buying an additional 142,170 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.32. The stock had a trading volume of 32,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,299. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.