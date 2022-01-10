Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $400.96. 9,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.02. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.42.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

