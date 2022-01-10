Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

