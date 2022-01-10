Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $366,000 Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 28.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 68.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 70,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 28,637 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,022,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,376,000 after acquiring an additional 152,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.77. 20,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

