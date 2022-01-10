Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 2,935 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 167.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 444,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,326,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.52. 401,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,511,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $261.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.83.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

