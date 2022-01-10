Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 959 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,409,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,883.62, for a total transaction of $138,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.34, for a total transaction of $38,266,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,984 shares of company stock valued at $420,350,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

GOOG traded down $51.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,688.47. 52,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,516. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,721.55 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,918.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,813.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.