Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 4,663 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,688 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.10. 181,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,411,548. The firm has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $92.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $2,331,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,155,967 shares of company stock worth $94,594,379 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

